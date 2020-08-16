1/1
Gilberto Leal Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
* Gilberto Leal Jr. was born in Progresso, Texas on April 02, 1943. He entered into eternal rest Wednesday August 05, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilberto Leal Solis and Felipa Cantu Salinas, wife Dora Bochas De Leal, brothers: Roberto Leal, Arturo Leal, and sister, Margarita Joya.

He is survived by his siblings: Sergio Leal, Nora Martinez, Camelia Garza, his children: Dora Leal, Gilberto Leal, Sandy Leal, Ricardo Leal, Omar Leal, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 1 pm-9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 11 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Service
11:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved