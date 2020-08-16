* Gilberto Leal Jr. was born in Progresso, Texas on April 02, 1943. He entered into eternal rest Wednesday August 05, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilberto Leal Solis and Felipa Cantu Salinas, wife Dora Bochas De Leal, brothers: Roberto Leal, Arturo Leal, and sister, Margarita Joya.



He is survived by his siblings: Sergio Leal, Nora Martinez, Camelia Garza, his children: Dora Leal, Gilberto Leal, Sandy Leal, Ricardo Leal, Omar Leal, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 1 pm-9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 11 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



