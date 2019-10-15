|
* Gilberto Moreno 80, On October 12,2019, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. Always with a smile or joke, always there for you. Loved his family and always placed them first. A perfect example of a husband, father, brother, son and brother-in-law.Mr.Moreno is preceded in death by his parents Maria G. and Rumaldo Moreno, brothers; Rumaldo Jr. and Guadalupe Moreno; his daughter Rosa Maria Blanco and son Gilberto Moreno Jr. He survived by his wife Maria De Jesus Olivares Moreno; Martha (Hubert) Neri; one grandson David Blanco and one granddaughter Christine Neri and one great grandson Diego Gael Blanco. He survived his sister Ernestina Alvear and brothers; Elesio, Alfredo and Alfonso Moreno. Pallbearers will be Francisco Alvear, Francisco Alvear Jr., Alfonso Moreno, Mike Moreno, Juan Blanco, Hubert Neri, and Armando Alvear. A visitation will be Tuesday October 15,2019 from 10am-10pm with a Rosary at 7pm. A mass will be held Wednesday October 16,2019 at 10am in Christ the King Catholic Church followed by a burial at Rose-lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 15, 2019