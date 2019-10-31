|
LAS VEGAS, NV Gilberto Salinas, Sr. of Las Vegas, Nevada entered into eternal rest in the comfort of his residence on Sunday, the 20th of October 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was eighty-one years old.
Mr. Salinas, Sr. was a proud veteran, having served his country in the United States Army. He was a paralegal for numerous years until his retirement.
His son, Gilbert G. Salinas; parents, Tomas and Josefa G. Salinas; sisters Magdalena S. Rodriguez and her husband Rodolfo, Maria Luisa S. Gonzalez and her husband Israel, Matilde S. Mercado and her husband Jose, Eva S. Ramos and her husband Alberto, and Celia S. Arzola; and brothers, Raul G. Salinas and Ricardo Salinas, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa M. Salinas; children Gilbert M. Salinas, Peggy S. Martinez, and Thomas M. Salinas; and by twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving him are his other children, Norma Linda and Sallie Ann; his brother-in-law, Aurelio Arzola, and sister-in-law, Esperanza Salinas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Friday, the 1st of November 2019 between the hours of twelve o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with the recitation of the holy rosary to begin at six o'clock tomorrow evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at twelve o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 2nd of November 2019 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church at 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will immediately follow the mass at Buena Vista Burial Park at 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the V.F.W. Post #2035.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 31, 2019