Gilberto Treviño Rosas
1931 - 2020
Brownsville, Gilberto Treviño Rosas, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

He was born on May 5, 1931, to Estanislao Rosas Perez and Isabel Treviño de Rosas in Matamoros, Tamps. Mx. His life story is known by those who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Maria M. Rosas; his children, Gilberto E. (Connie) Rosas, Rosendo (Graciela "Chela") Rosas, Isabel (Mateo "Polo") Ortiz, and Gertrudis "Yolanda" Wright; his sister, Guadalupe (Lorenzo) Hernandez. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also a loved and respected uncle to his siblings children.

"These are the times that try men's souls," and as a result, graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
