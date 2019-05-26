Kingsville, Texas- Gilberto Villarreal 96, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence in Kingsville, Texas.



"Gilbert" as he was known was born to Daniel and Rutilde Villarreal in Guerrero, Mexico. He was retired and a proud United States Air Force Veteran. His hobbies include playing guitar, the accordion and harmonica. He took good care of his parakeets and cockatiels. He also enjoyed painting with oils and water colors. He was a barber, educator, administrator, director and a mentor to many. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty-five years Elida M. Villarreal, his parents, siblings and is survived by his loving children Rutilde "Tillie" (Gumecindo) Guerrero Jr. and Gilbert Villarreal Jr. Also, to treasure many memories are his grandchildren Jay Anthony (Trish) Guerrero, Emily Villarral, Gilbert Tyler Villarreal, Joshua Isaiah Guerrero; great-grandchildren Haley Berreta Parker, Adelyn Rae Guerrero, Violet Leigh Guerrero, Emery Jade Guerrero, Audrey Mae Villarreal; one sister Maria Esperanza Lopez (Rogerio); a dear nephew Francisco (Griselda) Rodriguez and extended family members.



Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. The funeral service is scheduled 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The First Presbyterian Church located at 450 Palm Blvd. in Brownsville, Texas. Rite of committal will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted by VFW Post#2035 at the grave site.



Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook, and leave a condolence message for Gilberto's family



Published in Brownsville Herald on May 26, 2019