|
|
* Gloria Chavez 82, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Brownsville, TX. Special thank you to Maria and Fidel Aguilar, Maribel Ornelas for helping her during her most difficult time, and for all the family and friends who were with her on her final days.
She is preceded in death by her father, Alfredo Passamentte; mother, Margarita Rodriquez de Passamentte; son, Victor Chavez; sisters, Elida Castillo and Oralia Garcia.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jesus Chavez and Alfredo Chavez and daughter-in-laws, Cora and Christine; grandchildren, Christian, Gavin, Lauren and Megan; brothers, Jose and Ramiro Passamentte; sisters, Amalia Razo, Olga Montoya, and Margarita Barrera.
Visitations will begin Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Wednesday, April 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral Catholic Church at 2:00 pm followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 23, 2019