Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Adamez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria E. Adamez


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria E. Adamez Obituary
Corpus Christi E. Gloria Adamez Gloria E. Adamez, age 75, passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, Texas, on January 16, 1945 to Osbaldo and Ester Garza.

She was a proud to be a member of Incarnate Word Association. Gloria devoted her life to education at IWA, Driscoll Middle School and Miller High School. She specialized in home economics, educating numerous generations in on important life skills. Besides her family, she enjoyed her many Casino trips.

Gloria is preceded in death by her father Osbaldo Garza; brother Osbaldo "Balo" Garza.

She is survived by her husband Jesus Abel Adamez; her son Carlos Abel Adamez and her mother Ester V. Garza; numerous other family member.

Signing book and viewing (10 People) Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park (10 People).

Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin BLVD, Corpus Christi, Texas 78405, 361-885-0076, www.corpuschristifh.com
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -