Corpus Christi E. Gloria Adamez Gloria E. Adamez, age 75, passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, Texas, on January 16, 1945 to Osbaldo and Ester Garza.
She was a proud to be a member of Incarnate Word Association. Gloria devoted her life to education at IWA, Driscoll Middle School and Miller High School. She specialized in home economics, educating numerous generations in on important life skills. Besides her family, she enjoyed her many Casino trips.
Gloria is preceded in death by her father Osbaldo Garza; brother Osbaldo "Balo" Garza.
She is survived by her husband Jesus Abel Adamez; her son Carlos Abel Adamez and her mother Ester V. Garza; numerous other family member.
Signing book and viewing (10 People) Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park (10 People).
Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin BLVD, Corpus Christi, Texas 78405, 361-885-0076, www.corpuschristifh.com
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 29, 2020