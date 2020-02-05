|
|
BROWNSVILLE - G. Gloria Martinez , lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas, entered into eternal rest on Monday, the 3rd of February 2020 at the age of eighty-five.
Gloria graduated from Brownsville High School in 1952 and married the love of her life, Jose, R. Martinez, Sr. on April 18, 1955. She was a banking associate for numerous years at various banks, working her way up from a bank teller to vice president of consumer loans; and later, a consultant of loans. Gloria was the matriarch of her family and her purpose in life was caring for her mother, husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a God fearing woman and was a practicing Catholic.
Her mother-in-law, Eva Flores Martinez; husband, Jose R. Martinez, Sr.; first grandchild, Deanna Marie Martinez; and mother, Rita Gonzalez; preceded her in death.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children Luis Enrique Martinez (Pam), Mario Alberto Martinez (Debbie), and Jose Rolando Martinez, Jr.; grandchildren, Ross Roland Martinez and Meagan Eileen Martinez Hagelstein (Bryce Patrick); step-granddaughter, Alicia Upton; and great-grandchildren, Reese Charlotte Hagelstein and Hayes Bennett Hagelstein.
Visiting hours will be held today, Wednesday, the 5th of February 2020 between the hours of four o'clock in the afternoon and eight o'clock at night. A Chapel Service will commence at six o'clock this evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
All funeral services will conclude Wednesday night, and in accordance with the final wishes of Mrs. Martinez, cremation is to follow.
In lieu of floral arrangements, please consider donations in memory of Gloria to The American Breast Cancer Foundation and .
Memories of Gloria may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 5, 2020