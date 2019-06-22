Harlingen Gloria Mae Farroba (Colunga) 80, beloved mother, grandmother and daughter, went to be with our Lord on June 20, 2019.



Gloria was born January 20, 1939 in Brownsville, Texas the eldest daughter of Jose Colunga, Jr. and Margaret (Harrison)Colunga. She was a graduate of Brownsville High School, Class of 1957 where she was the Drum Majorette of the Golden Eagle Band.



Gloria was full of life and her gift of spreading joy and laughter will be missed by all who knew her. She loved to sing and was devoted to her family. Gloria loved spending birthdays and holidays surrounded by her family and friends. She was an avid mall walker for many years and enjoyed a good cup of coffee.



Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John L. Farroba, and her beloved parents; her brothers Alfred and David Colunga.



She is survived by her three daughters, Katherine D. Farroba, Suzette Farroba (John) Deckert, Ava Jana (T. Norberto) Flores, and her son, John Manuel Farroba, her two grandsons, T. Norberto Flores, Jr. and John Patrick Flores, and one sister, four brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Sunday June 23, 2019 from 2:00p.m. thru 9:00p.m. with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00p.m. within the East Chapel of Darling Mouser Funeral Home. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00a.m.on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 1218 E. Jefferson St., Brownsville. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, Texas.



Pallbearers will be John Manuel Farroba, John S. Deckert, T. Norberto Flores, T. Norberto Flores Jr., John Patrick Flores, and Ruben Ramirez.



Published in Brownsville Herald on June 22, 2019