Gonzalo Arellano
1927 - 2020
Brownsville, Tx.- Gonzalo Arellano entered into eternal rest on Thursday, the 16th of July 2020 at the age of ninety-three in Brownsville, Texas.

Gonzalo was born in Mexico in 1927; and later moved to Brownsville, Texas. He was a dedicated automotive mechanic until his retirement. He also enjoyed gardening, his love for music, and watching boxing matches.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Matilde Arellano; his parents, Jesus Arellano and Isaura Medina; and by two grandsons, Erwin Arellano and Gilberto Muro.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his children Irma Pinales (Jose +), Analilia Gomm (William +), Jesus M. Arellano (Veronica), Alma Muro (Gilberto); eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Manuel Renteria.

Services will be private as per the request of the family.

Memories of Gonzalo may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 20, 2020.
