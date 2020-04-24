|
Brownsville, Tx Gordon P. Hockaday 89, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father; Edwin T. Hockaday Sr., mother; Eva Jane Phillips, brother; Don Hockaday, and wife; Irma A Hockaday. Left to cherish his memory are brother; Eddie Hockaday, daughters; Martha Sue Hockaday and Marie Julie Mattisson, son; Gordon P Hockaday Jr. and five Grandchildren; Gordon III, Travis, Ashley, Nicholas A Hockaday, and Johannes Mattisson. Gordon was a delightful & caring father, uncle, brother & grandfather who will be remembered always. We will miss you dearly 'Pop' : The best dad in the world. Visitation will begin Friday, April 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel Rose Lawn located at 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10 a.m at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 24, 2020