Brownsville- Graciela Betancourt entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at the age of sixty-five. She will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eliseo Ramirez Sr. and is survived by her loving children Diana McGee (Thomas), Julia Ramirez, Eliseo Ramirez Jr. (Kalei), Rogelio Ramirez (Jaclyn), Adrian Betancourt, Ida Betancourt. Also, to treasure many memories is her sister Hilda Olvera; a nephew, Aaron; twenty-two grandchildren and extended family members.



Visitation will be from 12 noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 and from 12 noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. A funeral mass is scheduled 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. Rite of committal will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



