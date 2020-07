Brownsville - Graciela Mireles 47, of Brownsville, TX, devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend entered into eternal rest July 6th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter Vanessa Mireles. Left to cherish her memory is her spouse, Alfredo Mireles Sr., her daughters, Crystal Lee Mireles and Kimberly Kay Mireles, her son Alfredo Mireles Jr. and her brother Rene Gonzalez. Graciela Mireles was always so caring and loving to everyone and was known to remind everyone to smile regardless of the situation. Graciela enjoyed spending her free time with her husband and kids. Graciela was a Head Cook for Southwest Key Programs. Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens at 9 AM. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. (956) 350-8485



