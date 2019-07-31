|
|
* Gregoria Maria Castro 67, entered into eternal rest July 28,2019. She is preceded by her parents Jose Guerrero, and Victoriana Morales. Maria is survived by her husband Benito Castro, her daughters; Veronica (Juan C.) Olivarez, Monica (Jaime) Ibarra, and Erica (Abraham) Salazar; 14 grandkids; 5 great grandkids. Visitations will be held August 01,2019 from 10 am- 11pm with a Rosary at 7pm in Chapel of Peace. A Chapel service will be held August 02,2019 at 2pm followed by a burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, cemeteries and mausoleums. 125 McDavitt., Brownsville, Texas 78521 (956)541-5400. Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 31, 2019