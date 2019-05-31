Brownsville, TX- Gregorio Gonzales 90, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



Gregorio was born to Sabino and Sabina Gonzales in Round Rock, Texas. He was a United States Army Korean War Veteran. He worked many, many years in the auto parts industry including Auto Zone. He enjoyed dance, his frequent trips to Las Vegas to play the 8-liners, he was a huge sports fan including baseball, football, boxing and The Dallas Cowboys football team. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.



Gregorio was preceded in death by his wife Concepcion G. Gonzalez; their children Angelita Cortez, Linda Garcia, Alicia Peña, Rogelio Gonzalez, Ramon Silva; his siblings Sabino Gonzalez, Catarina Valenzuela and is survived by his wife Maria Concepcion Gonzales; their children



Robert G. Gonzalez (Sylvia), Sandra G. Garcia (Jose Luis O.), Jose Salazar (Edith), Nancy Salazar, Maria Salazar, Martha Salazar and Laura Gutierrez (Lorenzo). Also, to treasure many memories is his brother Matt Valenzuela (Taj O'Toole);daughter-in-law Maribel Gonzalez; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members.



Visitation will be from 12 noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. in the North Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. Visitation will resume 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1st, 2019 with a chapel service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1st, 2019. Rite of committal will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



