* Alcala Guadalupe Guerrero 90, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 17, 2019, in Brownsville, Texas. She was born March 27, 1929 in Brownsville, Texas, to Basilio and Josefina De La Rosa Alcala'. She married the love of her life, Leonardo V. Guerrero Jr., on March 27 , 1947 in Brownsville, Texas. Guadalupe was a wife, mother, grandmother and great



grandmother. She was also a dedicated lifetime member of El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church in Brownsville, Texas. She worked at Gibson's Department Store for many years and also served the children of Brownsville ISD as a para-professional at Russell Elementary School.



Guadalupe is preceded in death by her husband Leonardo and by her son, Ludim Guerrero.



Left to treasure her memory are her children, Leonardo Guerrero lll of Issaquah, Washington, Linda Guerrero of Brownsville,Texas, Lucila Bird of Kalamazoo Michigan, and Liza Garcia of Brownsville, Texas; as well as her many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.



Guadalupe was a woman of faith, love and kindness. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.



Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 20,2019 with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista.



Funeral Services honoring and celebrating the life of this great woman will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church (435 Boca Chica Blvd.) followed by committal service at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider. Published in Brownsville Herald on June 20, 2019