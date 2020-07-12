Chicago B. Guadalupe Sanchez (Blanco) 90, Guadalupe Blanco Sanchez, 90, of Chicago, Illinois, entered eternal rest on 05/29/2020. She was born to parents Jesus Blanco and Guadalupe Hernandez, on 12/12/1929 in CD. Victoria, Mexico.



Guadalupe is survived by Dolores Barron (sister), Elizabeth S. Castorena (daughter) (Daniel Sr.), Juan Sanchez Jr (son) (Debra), Daniel Castorena Jr (Grandson), Sue Ellen Castorena (Granddaughter), Jessica L. Castorena (Granddaughter), Jacqueline Sanchez (Granddaughter), Erica Sanchez (Granddaughter), Jason A. Vazquez (Great Grandson), Josais A. Vazquez (Great Grandson), Alexandra Sanchez (Great Granddaughter).



She was preceded in death by Jesus Blanco (Father), Guadalupe Hernandez (Mother), Juan Sanchez Sr. (Husband), along with several brothers and sisters.



Guadalupe spent many years towards becoming more fluent in English, and finally achieved becoming a U.S. Citizen (fully in English). She loved spending her time watching National Geographic, sewing quilts by hand, planting, and spending time with family.



The family has entrusted Malec & Sons Funeral Home with the arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date and time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store