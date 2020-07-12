1/
Guadalupe B. (Blanco) Sanchez
1929 - 2020
Chicago B. Guadalupe Sanchez (Blanco) 90, Guadalupe Blanco Sanchez, 90, of Chicago, Illinois, entered eternal rest on 05/29/2020. She was born to parents Jesus Blanco and Guadalupe Hernandez, on 12/12/1929 in CD. Victoria, Mexico.

Guadalupe is survived by Dolores Barron (sister), Elizabeth S. Castorena (daughter) (Daniel Sr.), Juan Sanchez Jr (son) (Debra), Daniel Castorena Jr (Grandson), Sue Ellen Castorena (Granddaughter), Jessica L. Castorena (Granddaughter), Jacqueline Sanchez (Granddaughter), Erica Sanchez (Granddaughter), Jason A. Vazquez (Great Grandson), Josais A. Vazquez (Great Grandson), Alexandra Sanchez (Great Granddaughter).

She was preceded in death by Jesus Blanco (Father), Guadalupe Hernandez (Mother), Juan Sanchez Sr. (Husband), along with several brothers and sisters.

Guadalupe spent many years towards becoming more fluent in English, and finally achieved becoming a U.S. Citizen (fully in English). She loved spending her time watching National Geographic, sewing quilts by hand, planting, and spending time with family.

The family has entrusted Malec & Sons Funeral Home with the arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date and time.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
7737744100
