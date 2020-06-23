Brownsville - Guadalupe Jose Abrego 86, of Brownsville, Texas devoted father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2020 at Bella Villa Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his wife Carolina Martinez Abrego; parents Carmen and Jesus Abrego.



Left to cherish her memory is sons Guadalupe J. (Aurora) Abrego Jr. and Javier Abrego; siblings Ovidio Abrego, Ninfa Perez, Josefa Abrego Garcia, Maria Hernandez; grandchildren Mayte, Dalila, Lupito, Anel, Javiercito, Chris, and Jesse; great grandchildren Rolandito, Joshua, Sarai, Aideliz, Oscar, Ian, Alba, and Jaycee.



Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485



