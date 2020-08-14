Los Fresnos, Texas Guadalupe Perez 98, Guadalupe Romero Perez, 98, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on March 11, 1922 in Mercedes, Texas to Juan & Eulogia Romero. Aside from her parents, waiting for her in heaven are her beloved husband David Trevino Perez, daughters Ninfa Perez, Aurelia Romero, Anastacia Romero and son Baby Boy Romero, her brother Pedro Romero, and her sisters Luisa Romero & Soledad Escalante.



She is survived by her children Filimon R. Perez, Maria Elena Perez, & Anita Murray (husband Bill) all of Los Fresnos, Juanita Chavez of Harlingen, Jose R. Perez (wife Adelaida) of Indian Lake, David Perez (wife Raquel) from Houston, & Rodolfo Perez (wife Maria Yolanda) of Littlefield, Tx., a brother Jesus Romero Rivas of San Fernando, Tamp. Mexico & a sister Adela Romero Fortuna of Cd. Allende, Tamp. Mexico, 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.



Guadalupe made Los Fresnos her home in 1944, marrying in 1947 and raising her family. She was well known throughout the community for being a home healer, and for her great home-cooking. There wasn't a wedding, a celebration, a festivity or a gathering where she wasn't asked to participate or be in charge of the meals.



In addition to cooking, she enjoyed working in her yard/garden.



Family was her life. She delighted at being surrounded by them, the more the merrier. Any gathering that included family & friends turned into a party and she thoroughly enjoyed it. Her wit and great sense of humor often made her "the life of the party".



Viewing will take place at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home located at 1005 S. Arroyo Blvd. in Los Fresnos, Texas at 12 pm to 9 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Cremation will follow, as per Guadalupe's wishes.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the professional guidance of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 1005 S. Arroyo Boulevard, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566 (956) 254-2099.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store