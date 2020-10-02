1/1
Guadalupe R. Saenz
1918 - 2020
* Guadalupe R. Saenz 102, died on September 26, 2020 peacefully at her home in Brownsville, Texas. Guadalupe or "Lupita", was born in Los Angeles, California on August 2, 1918 and was one of 19 siblings.

She is proceeded in death by her children: Beatrice Escobedo, Angela R. Daniels (Roy Daniels), Placido Rodriguez & grandchild Maria Guadalupe Escobedo.

She is survived by her son Gilberto Rodriguez (Yolanda), daughter in law Oralia Rodriguez, son in law Vicente Escobedo. Her grandchildren Gloria Escobedo, Patricia Singh, Jessica Harris , Jimmy Escobedo, Christian Escobedo, Jason Rodriguez, Eric Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez, Debbie Rodriguez, Beatrice Daniels-Rodriguez, & Annette Daniels. Great grandchildren Vincent Escobedo, Beatrice Salias, Veronica Salias, Jariyah Harris, Marissa Rodriguez, Mikel Rodriguez, Zane Rodriguez, Kai Rodriguez , Jayden N. Rodriguez, Elijah J. Rodriguez, Monica Ostos, Issac Ostos, Ashley Ostos, Eric Ostos, and Rebecca Montana. Great Great Granchildren: Mackenzie Salias , Genevieve Obregon and Kingston Deleon. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her deeply.

Lupita was a mother figure to many and always willing to help. She was a devoted Catholic and belonged to Good Shepard Catholic Church where she was a member of the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and working in her garden. She helped raise many of her grandchildren and great children even into her 90's, and left memories that will last a lifetime.

Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista is in charge of arrangements. Rosary will be held on Friday at 7pm. Church services will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Saturday at 9am and burial to follow.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
