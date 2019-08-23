|
|
* (Lupe) Guadalupe Robles 79, passed peacefully at his daughter and son-in-law's home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Noblesville, Indiana. He was born October 13, 1939 in Matamoros, Tamualipas Mexico.
Lupe was a beloved husband, Dad, and Pepo who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He retired from General Motors Fisher Guide in Anderson, Indiana in 1991. Lupe also proudly served in the Army for four years during the Vietnam war. His passions consisted of collecting, restoring, buying and selling antique bicycles, clocks, toys, tools and coins all his adult life. One of his other passions was riding and cleaning his Harley Davidison motorcycle. Those who knew him, knew there were no obstacles or task he couldn't master. With his can do attitude he accomplished anything he set his mind to.
Lupe is preceded in death by his father, Ernesto Robles, his mother Angelita Sanches de Robles. His father-in-law and mother-in-law; Jose Angel Guajardo and Montserrat Lopez de Guajardo.
Lupe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Juanita Robles. His sister, Lydia Cortez. His son, Leo Robles (Ellie). His daughter, Leticia Robles (Greg) Dorman aka Letty. His grandchildren: Ryan Lee (Hannah) Burke, Loren LeeAnn Burke (Michael), Kirsten Marie Robles and five great grandchildren Leia Sophia Burke, Landon Ryan Burke, Carla Jean, Jenson Lee and Lila Also, by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11am to 3pm. Service will begin at 3pm with words from Lupe's friend and pastor Steve Morfitt with graveside service immediately following.
All arrangements, services and gathering are under the care and at the Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista and Buena Vista Burial Park located at 125 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521 (956) 541-5400
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 23, 2019