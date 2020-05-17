Brownsville- Guadalupe Rodriguez Poole was the first of three children born to Antonia Suarez and Merced Rodriguez on April 22, 1935. An oldest child in all ways, she left school after her second year to work in nearby fields in the Brownsville area so as to help her mother and two younger siblings after her father's accidental death in 1943. Lupe lived a life of great blessing because she trusted in the One with whom she walked, Jesus Christ. With a firm understanding of His grace, she chose to look at the good in others and she chose the road of forgiveness. Her faith in God would be the anchor of her life. The honor that she gave to her parents would be rewarded as promised in the scriptures, though she did not realize it at the time. God consistently blessed what Lupe put her hand to. She knew how to work, and she knew how to give. She had an uncanny ability to turn nothing into something grand-whether it be a meal she whipped up for the many she fed over the years or her talent for turning a profit in her antique and collectibles business endeavors. Wise with her earnings, she sewed into ministry, saved, and gave. Because she and her husband understood the principle of stewardship, which was birthed in struggle, she lived a life of plenty. In 1955, she married Doine Henry "Don" Poole, whom she met during his assignment at Harlingen Air Force Base. Unable to marry in her local church because of her family's bias toward his culture, they opted for a ceremony with a local Justice of the Peace and were wed in the Villa Nueva Elementary School Library in Brownsville and made their first home in Harlingen. Their commitment, to the surprise of their respective families, flourished from the time they were newly wed teenagers for over sixty-three years and produced four living children--Bill, Jim, Ruth, and Michael. But most importantly, through trials and triumphs, their union endured. They credited their success not only to their abiding love for one another and their commitment to their vows, but to their foundation in Jesus-He was the glue that held them together in every circumstance. Don and Lupe lived the military life: moving their family often and leaving trails of happy memories and friendships forged during times of both war and peace. A military wife with great respect for the USA, she considered it a privilege to, in some small way, serve it. In their formative years, and throughout their lives, she instilled love of God, family, and country in her children. After their life in the military, Lupe worked for twenty years at Walmart stores in Laredo and Brownsville; her years there would lead her to a relationship with Sam Walton, the company founder, and the beginning of a helps ministry between the store's claims department and the many poor living in Mexico colonias. Her love of giving to the poor and to various ministries that supported orphanages and the underprivileged was of great importance to her. If giving and service are gifts, she possessed each. She also gave the gift of joy which was found in her love of living a simple life-the playing of games with grandkids, dancing in the kitchen with loves of her life, and listening to her grandkids worship in the living room. Lupe cherished life with family. In her passing, those that truly know her, acknowledge that a mighty oak has fallen, but its far-reaching roots live on in those she influenced. These include her surviving siblings, Cora, Nena, Rachel, Robert, and Juan; the Daughter-in-laws she loved, Barbara and Peggy; her beloved grandchildren and their spouses Brianna (Greg), Beth (Mike), Tony (Isabel), Marissa (Tige), Lauren, Josiah (Karen); and each of their children--the thirteen great grandchildren she adored and the hope of those to come. Preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister, Virginia, and her brothers, Genaro and Jose Luis, we acknowledge that she doesn't miss us, nor does she want to come back to this earth. Instead, in glory, she rejoices today with the God to whom she gave her life, and she runs and dances again with Don, the great grandson she neither met nor held, Noah, and the child of her womb that was never realized, but greatly missed. Lupe is healed and at home with the Father. And all is well. A memorial service will be held for Lupita at Vineyard Church Brownsville, 1225 Mackintosh Dr., Friday, May 22, 2020, 11:00 am. RSVP-To maintain social distancing protocols, call to reserve your space. (956)554-9020 or (956)543-4912



