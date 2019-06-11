Home

Guadalupe Suarez Garcia


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guadalupe Suarez Garcia Obituary
* Guadalupe Suarez Garcia 83, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 08, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Mrs. Garcia is preceded in death by her husband Sergio Garcia Carbajal.

Left to cherish her memory is her children: Sergio(Sandra) Garcia Suarez, Jose Israel (Francis) Garcia Suarez, Victor Gabriel (Amparo) Garcia Suarez, Carlos Garcia Suarez, Abelardo Garcia Suarez, and Gustavo Enrique Garcia Suarez, 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchildren, and 1 brother Tomas Suarez.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 8:00 am with a prayer service at 7:00 pm to Thursday, June 13, 2019 with a Chapel Service at 2:00 pm followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Mausoleum.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 11, 2019
