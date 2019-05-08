|
|
* "GI" Gualberto Garza Jr. 81, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 01, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Gualberto is preceded in death by his father Alberto Garza, mother Rosalia Gutierrez, and brother Andres Garza. Left to Cherish his memory his wife Celia Gracia Garza, daughter Lizabet Wilson, son Gualberto Garza III, daughter-in-law Frances Garza, son-in-law Mark Wilson, grandson Gualberto Garza IV, and granddaughter Vanessa Nicole Garza, brother Armando Garza, sister Aurora Mclanghlin, brother Arnoldo Garza, sister, Diana Roussett, sister, Delia Sanchez, sister Dorina Hinojosa, brother Alfonso Garza, brother Alfredo Garza, brother Antonio Garza, sister Sandra Garza, sister Gina Armenta, and sister Jeanette Linener.
Visitation will begin Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDAvitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 8, 2019