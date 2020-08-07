Brownsville, Texas Guillermina V. Gracia 76, Guillermina V. Gracia, 76 entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 31, 2020.



Guillermina is preceded in death by her parents Salvador Vega and Maria Francisca Rodriguez.



She is survived by her husband Enrique Gracia Sr.; children, Enrique (Pearl) Gracia, Jr., Maribel (Noe) Gracia Castaneda, Maricela (Ruben) Carrizales, Marisol (Luis) Ramirez Jaime (Erica) Gracia; eight grandchildren; Luis, Michael, Alexandra, Enrique III, Andrew, Anthony, Natalie, and James.



Visitation will be at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12- 9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm. A drive -thru viewing will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2 - 5 pm. A prayer service will be held Monday August 10, 2020 at 3 pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home followed by a committal service in Rose lawn Memorial Gardens at 4 pm in Brownsville, Texas.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the professional guidance of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 1005 S. Arroyo Boulevard, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566 (956) 254-2099.



