Brownsville - Guillermo Alba III 29, of Brownsville, TX, devoted father, brother, son and friend entered into eternal rest April 29, 2019. He was born in Brownsville Texas on November 15, 1989. Left to cherish his memory is the Mother of his child Amanda Alba; son Santiago Alba; mother Zorayda De Leon and his siblings Martin Villanueva Jr., Andres Alba and Sarahi Alba. He graduated from James Pace High School and served 11 years in the U.S Navy. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held today, Friday, May 3, 2019, from 1:00 - 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. A Chapel Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Guillen Community Cemetery. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, TX. (956) 350-8485.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 3, 2019