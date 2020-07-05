Brownsville - Guillermo Padilla 73, of Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend entered into eternal rest on July 1, 2020 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville surrounded by his loving family. He was born in H. Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on August 24, 1946. He is preceded in death by his parents, numerous siblings, and children. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Oralia Padilla, children Vanessa Martinez and Osvaldo Padilla, and numerous grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12 noon to 5 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 4 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower Shop. Interment will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2 PM at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store