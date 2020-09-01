1/1
Guillermo Vega Jr.
1948 - 2020
Brownsville, Guillermo Vega, Jr., 71, on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, Guillermo Vega Jr., 71, passed away at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville after a brief illness with COVID-19.

Guillermo is survived by his mother, Rafaela Garcia Vega, 93; his children, Guillermo Vega III, Roxanna Naomi Vega, and Samuel Rolando Vega; his siblings, Adan (Gladys) Houston, Eloisa Brown (Mike) SA, Corina Salinas (Antonio) Laredo, Irma Zadeh (Mahmoud) Irving, Elva Vaught Grapevine, Yolanda SA, and Linda Sugarland.

He was an avid fan of books, the New York Yankees, James Bond movies, and was a life-long learner who loved to learn anything and everything about the natural world and beyond. His peers and family, both immediate and extended, will miss him dearly.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
