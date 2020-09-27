Brownsville, Texas Heberto Manuel Saenz, Sr., 79, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Manny, as he was affectionately known to all was a native and lifetime resident of Brownsville.
He served our community for many years as the Chief Deputy to the Cameron County Clerk.
Manny was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by his family and friends but by all those fortunate to have known him.
Manny was preceded in death by his parents: Elvira and Roberto Saenz and a grandson, Jacob Eleazar Saenz.
Manny is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda H. Saenz; his children: Analisa Saenz, Manuel "Manny" H. (Paula) Saenz, Jr., Virginia "Jenny" (Steven) Arispe, Roberto (Stella) Saenz, Jorge Luis (Blanca) Saenz, Marcos Saenz and Brian Ramirez-Saenz; his first wife, Carmen Saenz; 5 grandchildren and a great-grandson who is on the way. Manny is also survived by a sister, Mary Balli and 2 brothers, John (Ludwina) and Daniel (Diana) Saenz along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home with the Rosary Service scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1914 Barnard Rd. Entombment services will follow in the Mausoleum at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. The VFW Funeral Honor Guard will render military honors.
Manny's 5 sons and grandson are honored to be serving as his pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Manny's name may be made to Sunshine Haven Hospice Facility, 7105 West Lakeside Blvd., Olmito, TX 78575 and/or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 and www.alz.org
.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a maximum of 50 persons allowed in our chapel at any given time. Please remember to wear a mask at all times, both at the funeral home and the church.
