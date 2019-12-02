|
* G. Hector Garcia 80, entered in eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Hector was born in
Brownsville, Texas to Anselmo and Petra Garcia. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1964. Upon his return , Hector relocated to the Chicagoland area where he met his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann and raised their two daughters, Anne Marie and Valerie Anne. Hector enjoyed sharing a good joke, telling a great story and he always left people with laughter in the air and a smile on their face. He was a loving husband and father. He gave valuable life advice, usually in the form of a story and he beamed with love and pride when he was with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and community.
Hector is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann, daughters Anne Garcia McMorris and Valerie Anne Bacci, sister Ofelia Hernandez and brother Jose Angel Hernandez Jr., and his grandchildren Julia Renee and Carter James Bacci, Hannah Noel, and Jack Curren McMorris.
Hector was proceeded in death by his mother and father and his youngest sister Juanita Hernandez.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 3rd at Immaculate Conception Cathedral.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt., Brownsville, Tx. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
