BROWNSVILLE Henry Philip Greenspan 66, died in his Brownsville home on Sunday, June 09, 2019.



Born in Boston, Henry was adopted at an young age by his beloved parents Benny & Dorothy Greenspan, also of Boston. After graduating from what is now known as New England Hebrew Academy and some time studying at Jewish Theological Seminary in New York, Henry moved to Israel where he lived, worked, and studied at Kibbutz Mishmarot for a brief period in the early 1970s. Like his father, Henry always loved recounting his time driving a cab around Boston where he got to pick up and chat with some of the great Red Sox stars of the day like Butch Hobson, Carl Yastrzemski and others.



In the fall of 1979 he moved to south Texas to recreate his Israel experience and lifestyle by working on the fruit farm of his uncle; he quickly met and married Gay Jokl, with whom he spent the next 39 years before her passing in 2018. Together, they operated a jewelry store and welcomed their only son, Jerry Greenspan of Houston in 1984; an avid game player, Henry greatly enjoyed a few hands of Gin and Cribbage, and loved playing Backgammon and just like his father before him, he taught his son during their years together. Jerry in turn taught Henry to golf so they could enjoy more time together, but unlike his father, never taught him all the secrets so as to continue winning. Henry retired from the Cameron County Sheriff's Department in 2014 to focus his attention on his two most important roles --- as the spiritual leader of Temple Beth El and more importantly, as a caregiver for Gay.



Henry is survived by his son Jerry, who wishes to thank Dr. David Ladden and the folks at Valley Regional Medical Center, South Texas Rehab Hospital, and Fox Hollow Post-Acute center for their care of both Henry and Gay during the last year.



Henry will be laid to rest tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Hebrew Cemetery located at the corner of 2nd and E. Madison Streets.



Donations in to honor Henry's life can be made in his name to Temple Beth El, 24 Coveway Drive, Brownsville, TX 78521.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.