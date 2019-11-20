|
|
LAREDO, TX. - Hercilia Luz Valdez Camina quietly and peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, the 16th of November 2019 in Laredo, Texas surrounded by her loved ones, at ninety-six years old.
Hercilia was born on August 28, 1923 in Monterrey, Mexico. She attended Brownsville High School where she met the love of her life, Robert Camina. She celebrated fifty-two loving years of marriage. They furthered their love with the birth of their four children Mary Helen, Robert, Jr., Edward Joseph, and Raymond Louis.
After raising her children, she went back to school and got her Elementary Education degree at Pan American University at Brownsville. She was a dedicated teacher and taught second grade for many years in various schools within the Brownsville Independent School District. Subsequent to a dedicated career, she moved to Laredo to be closer to her children.
Hercilia was a very devout Catholic and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of many other organizations such as Tuesday Music & Literature Club, Pan-American Round Table, Retired Teachers of Laredo, and The Les Ameses Birthday Club. She was also a very passionate volunteer of the Laredo Medical Axillary gift shop.
Hercilia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; their son Robert, Jr.; son-in-law, Fernando G. Cantu, Jr.; and by her parents, Luciano and Ercilia Valdez; brothers Luciano, Jr., Benjamin (Rosa), Raul (Irene), and Enrique; and brother-in-law, James Parker.
She is survived by her children Mary Helen Cantu, Edward Joseph Camina (Dora Alicia), and Raymond Louis Camina (Barbara); daughter-in-law, Truth Camina; grandchildren Liza Renee Cantu, Fernando Cantu III, Andrea Campbell (Paul), Jared Camina (Nicole), Edward Camina, Jr. (Adriana), Melissa Jackson (Stellie), Alejandro Camina, and Matthew Camina; great-grandchildren Fernando IV, Megan, Timothy, Mason, Katelynn, Allison, Kevin Jackeline, Daniela, and Mia; and great-great-grandchild, Isabella Cantu. She is also survived by her sister, Elena Valdez Parker; sisters-in-law, Rosario Valdez and Olivia Camina Flores; as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, the 22nd of November 2019 between the hours of five o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at seven o'clock Friday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
A chapel service will commence on Saturday, the 23rd of November 2019 at ten o'clock in the morning. Interment will immediately follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers Elvia Garza, Rosa Pena, Norma Gutierrez, Iris Gabriela Hernandez, Maria Refugio Perrales, and Blanca Burgos, for taking care of Hercilia with so much love.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that you please make a donation to Hercilia's favorite charity, The Danny Thomas - at .
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 20, 2019