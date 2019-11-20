Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Buena Vista Burial Park
5 McDavitt Boulevard
Brownsville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hercilia Camina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hercilia Luz Valdez Camina


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hercilia Luz Valdez Camina Obituary
LAREDO, TX. - Hercilia Luz Valdez Camina quietly and peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, the 16th of November 2019 in Laredo, Texas surrounded by her loved ones, at ninety-six years old.

Hercilia was born on August 28, 1923 in Monterrey, Mexico. She attended Brownsville High School where she met the love of her life, Robert Camina. She celebrated fifty-two loving years of marriage. They furthered their love with the birth of their four children Mary Helen, Robert, Jr., Edward Joseph, and Raymond Louis.

After raising her children, she went back to school and got her Elementary Education degree at Pan American University at Brownsville. She was a dedicated teacher and taught second grade for many years in various schools within the Brownsville Independent School District. Subsequent to a dedicated career, she moved to Laredo to be closer to her children.

Hercilia was a very devout Catholic and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of many other organizations such as Tuesday Music & Literature Club, Pan-American Round Table, Retired Teachers of Laredo, and The Les Ameses Birthday Club. She was also a very passionate volunteer of the Laredo Medical Axillary gift shop.

Hercilia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; their son Robert, Jr.; son-in-law, Fernando G. Cantu, Jr.; and by her parents, Luciano and Ercilia Valdez; brothers Luciano, Jr., Benjamin (Rosa), Raul (Irene), and Enrique; and brother-in-law, James Parker.

She is survived by her children Mary Helen Cantu, Edward Joseph Camina (Dora Alicia), and Raymond Louis Camina (Barbara); daughter-in-law, Truth Camina; grandchildren Liza Renee Cantu, Fernando Cantu III, Andrea Campbell (Paul), Jared Camina (Nicole), Edward Camina, Jr. (Adriana), Melissa Jackson (Stellie), Alejandro Camina, and Matthew Camina; great-grandchildren Fernando IV, Megan, Timothy, Mason, Katelynn, Allison, Kevin Jackeline, Daniela, and Mia; and great-great-grandchild, Isabella Cantu. She is also survived by her sister, Elena Valdez Parker; sisters-in-law, Rosario Valdez and Olivia Camina Flores; as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, the 22nd of November 2019 between the hours of five o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at seven o'clock Friday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.

A chapel service will commence on Saturday, the 23rd of November 2019 at ten o'clock in the morning. Interment will immediately follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers Elvia Garza, Rosa Pena, Norma Gutierrez, Iris Gabriela Hernandez, Maria Refugio Perrales, and Blanca Burgos, for taking care of Hercilia with so much love.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that you please make a donation to Hercilia's favorite charity, The Danny Thomas - at .

Memories of Hercilia may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hercilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
Download Now