Heriberto P. Hernandez
1938 - 2020
Brownsville/Raymondville Heriberto P. Hernandez 82, was welcomed into heaven on July 31, 2020.

He was born on the King Ranch Norias Division, Norias, Texas. He grew up in Norias and Raymondville, Texas.

He resided in Brownsville, Texas since his early 20's where he and his wife Olivia Hernandez raised their three children, welcomed their grandchildren and one great-grandson until his passing.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Duddlesten Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Lyford Evergreen Cemetery, Lyford, Texas.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
