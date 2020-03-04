|
BROWNSVILLE - Deacon Heriberto Solis, Jr. age 92, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend entered into the glory of his eternal life on Sunday, March 01, 2020 in Brownsville surrounded by his loving family.
Heriberto, Jr. was born November of 1927 in Brownsville, Texas to Heriberto Y. Solis and Fanny Martinez Solis. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Heriberto later worked for the United States Postal Service for 12 years, and at Texas Southmost College as a technical instructor.
Heriberto was a devout Roman Catholic and gave his life in service to The Lord and was a faithful parishioner and Deacon at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish (St. Mary's) for many years. As the eldest of six siblings, he was like a father to his brothers and sisters. He was very caring, hardworking, and always volunteered his time to help others in need. Heriberto was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all those fortunate to have known him.
Heriberto, Jr. was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Juanita "Janie" Lopez Solis; their son, Xavier Solis; his parents, Heriberto Y. and Fanny M. Solis; and by his siblings Jorge Solis (Ofelia +), Alicia San Miguel (Fernando +), and Antonio Cesar Solis.
Left behind to eternally treasure their loving memories of him are his children, Evangelina Graham (Tony) and Thomas J. Solis (Anny); grandchildren Clarissa O'Brian, Nicholas Solis, Kelly Matthews, Vanessa Matthews, and Natassha Brun Owens. He will also be missed by siblings, Elva De Los Santos and Carlos Solis (Carol), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. tomorrow, Thursday, March 05, 2020 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Thursday evening in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 06, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 4, 2020