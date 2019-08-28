|
Brownsville Hilda J. Santillan Hilda Santillan, 81, of Brownsville, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Jose Santillan and is survived by her children Nancy (Homero) Marquez, Lety (Daniel) Moreno, Sandra Nino-Santillan, Eduardo (Herlinda) Santillan, Jorge (Gloria) Santillan, 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She lived her life always with a positive attitude and always enjoying the company of her entire family. She will be greatly missed.
At her request, cremation will take place. Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service on August 31st at 7:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1946 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, TX.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 28, 2019