Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Santillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda J. Santillan


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda J. Santillan Obituary
Brownsville Hilda J. Santillan Hilda Santillan, 81, of Brownsville, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Jose Santillan and is survived by her children Nancy (Homero) Marquez, Lety (Daniel) Moreno, Sandra Nino-Santillan, Eduardo (Herlinda) Santillan, Jorge (Gloria) Santillan, 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She lived her life always with a positive attitude and always enjoying the company of her entire family. She will be greatly missed.

At her request, cremation will take place. Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service on August 31st at 7:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1946 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, TX.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now