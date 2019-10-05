|
* Homero Cortes 67, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Brownsville, TX. Preceded in death are his parents Ovidio Cortes and Carolina Fuentes, brother Rogelio Cortes and sister Carmela Bermudez. He is survived by his daughters Yaremi (Julio) Torres and Edmir (Eli) Mendoza, 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and 6 siblings.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew and loved him.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, the 5th of October 2019 between 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., with a religious ceremony at 5:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 5, 2019