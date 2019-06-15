Brownsville (Chon) Ibarra Concepcion Borrego, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather entered his final rest on June 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Concepcion was born in Camaron, Nuevo Leon on August 18,1932. He was a resident of Brownsville, TX since 1955. Together with his wife, Margarita, they raised a family of two daughters and four sons. A brick mason by trade, Concepcion believed in the virtues of hard work and maintaining a strong family bond. He was known for his dry sense of humor and readily made friends wherever he went.



Concepcion was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Concepcion Ibarra and Cecilia Borrego, and five brothers and two sisters.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Margarita Fernandez Ibarra, six children, Luis Lauro (Ana), Graciela (Roberto), Raul (Juanita), Guillermina, Eduardo, Daniel (Stacy), and brother Agapito (Oralia), sister Alicia; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Friday June 14, 2019 from 12pm-9pm with a rosary at 7pm in Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Mass Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2pm in Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Published in Brownsville Herald on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary