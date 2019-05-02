Home

Idolina Garza
Idolina Escamilla Garza


* Idolina Escamilla Garza entered into eternal rest on Tuesday April 30, 2019.

Mrs.Garza is preceded in death by her father Rito Escamilla; Mother Manuela Escamilla; sister Carolina Hernandez; son Rafael Garza; and grandson Jose Francisco Garza lll.

Idolina is left to cherish her memory by her husband Jose Francisco Garza; sons Jose Francisco Garza Jr. and Norberto Javier Garza; daughter Laurie Ann Ayala; daughter-in-law Brenda San Miguel-Garza; son-in-law Juan Carlos Ayala; grandkids Evelyn Grace Ayala, Ashley Elizabeth Ayala, Aksel San Miguel, Alek Javier Garza; and brothers Mario Escamilla and Rito Escamilla.

Visitation will begin Thursday May 02, 2019 at 12:30 pm to 11 pm with a rosary at 7 pm. Mass on Friday May 03, 2019 at 2 pm at Our Lady Of Good Council followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 2, 2019
