Los Fresnos, TX Ignacia Rodriguez 84, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Brownsville, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro B. Rodriguez; and her parents, Jose and Petra R. Arce.
Ignacia is survived by her children, Hector (Yolanda) Rodriguez, Ester (Joe B.+) Martinez, Rodolfo (Gloria) Rodriguez, Nancy (Jorge) Zepeda, Aida (Juan) Vasquez, Berta (Lou) Trevino, Mary (Valentin) Vela, Pedro (Elvia) Rodriguez Jr., Jose Rodriguez, Jesus (Irene) Rodriguez, and Irene (Greg) Ayer; 30 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Pilar Alvarado; several nieces and nephews; and six K-9 companions.
A visitation will begin Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 606 W. Ocean Blvd., Los Fresnos, Texas, and burial will follow at Los Cuates Cemetery.
You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Ignacia Rodriguez at www.thomaegarza.com
.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.