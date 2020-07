Or Copy this URL to Share

Ignacia 84, of Los Fresnos, TX, passed away Saturday, July 04, 2020. Rodriguez, Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 606 W. Ocian Blvd. Los Fresnos, Texas.. Thomae-Garza Funeral Home of San Benito is in charge of arrangements.



