Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1925 - 2019
Ignacio G. Castillo Obituary
* G. Ignacio Castillo 94, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 04, 2019 at Brownsville, Texas. Ignacio was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He donated countless hours supporting the Catholic Church with numerous church activities such as Bingo, Chalupa, and other charities. He loved to do gardening, always making sure his plants and flowers were alive and blooming during the entire year. Very family oriented, a great father, uncle, brother, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife Delfina R. Castillo, son Rolando Castillo, daughter Guadalupe Carrasco, and son Ignacio P. Castillo.

He is survived by his daughters: Ernestina C. Steiner, Mary Canal, Margaret C. Torres, sons: Ricardo Castillo, Ruben Castillo, sister Aurora C. Page, 19 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Ruben Castillo, Ricardo Castillo, Terry L. Steiner II, Rex A. Steiner II, Joshua de Leon, Danny Castillo, Adrian Castillo, and Victor de la Rosa.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. A mass will be held Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., (956) 541-5400.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
