Ira Irvin Slaid Sr.


1935 - 2019
Ira Irvin Slaid Sr. Obituary
* Ira Irvin Slaid Sr. 84, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Ira is preceded in death by his father Ira Ervin Slaid, mother Iva Pearl Owen Slaid, siblings: Barbara Russell, Delores Sabin, Bobbi Dean, Belinda Mitchell, Charles Slaid, and William "Bill" Slaid.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Reyes Slaid, 4 Children: Ira Irvin Slaid Jr., Robert Edward Lee Slaid, Jane Kimberly Escamilla, Mirian Marlen Salazar, 7 grandchildren, and his sister Mary Owen-Faires.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 04, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 am with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Thursday, December 05, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a committal service at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2035.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
