Irma Cavazos


1942 - 2019
Irma Cavazos Obituary
* Irma Cavazos 76, entered into eternal rest Tuesday June 18,2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Cavazos is survived by her loving husband of 57years, Margarito Cavazos ;Children Norma E. Cavazos (Daughter); Rogelio and Leticia Cavazos , Luis and Eva Del Angel ,Raul Cavazos (Son); 16 Grandchildren; 25 Great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Raul Cavazos (Son); Luis Del Angel (Son-in-law); Luis Melchor Jr.(Grandson); Luis Del Angel Jr. (Grandson); Miguel Angel Cavazos (Grandson) and Daniel Del Angel (Grandson).

Visitations will begin Thursday June 20,2019 from 5pm with a prayer service at 7pm. Chapel Service will be Friday June 21, 2019 at 3pm followed by a committal service in Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 20, 2019
