* Irma Padilla De Sanchez 78, passed away on July 19, 2020.



She is survived by her three daughters: Blanca Sanchez-Hernandez (Sergio†), Olga Sanchez, Rosalva Sanchez Nieto; three sons: Julio Sanchez Jr. (Lucia), Sergio Sanchez (Marlene) and Rolando (Sandra) Sanchez; Son-in-law: Adler Bush (Carmen†); 17 Grandchildren: Melvin (Tina) and Julius Bush, Julieta Sanchez Gloria (Katie), Samantha (Jack) Healey, Savannah Sanchez (Abraham), Kristian Sanchez, Samarrah Sanchez (Hilario), Julio Cesar (Angela) Sanchez, Emmanuel Sanchez (Barbara), Cesar Augusto Sanchez (Taylor), Alejandro Sanchez, Gerardo Nieto, Jr. (Valerie), Mario Alberto Sanchez (Ida), Kassandra Sanchez, Julie Melgar, Natalia and Arlene Peña; 6 Great-grandchildren: Alejandra, Evalicia, Emma, Cilicia, Messiah, Aleyah.



Four sisters: Porfiria Gallegos, Juana Rosales, Maria Del Pilar Padilla, Blanca Jimenez and one brother: Jose Guadalupe Padilla, and multiple nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her daughter Carmen Sanchez Bush, her husband Julio Reyes Sanchez, her parents Pilar Estrada Ramos and Jose Cruz Padilla, her brothers Cruz Padilla, David Padilla.



Pallbearers will be Julio Sanchez Jr., Sergio Sanchez, Rolando Sanchez, Julio Cesar Sanchez, Cesar Augusto Sanchez and Emmanuel Sanchez



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4 pm to 10 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 am at Mary Mother Of Church followed by a burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



