* Irma Serna 64, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother. Always carried a contagious smile that would light up a room. She was the life of every gathering and will be dearly missed.
Irma is preceded in death by her mother Tomasita C. Gonzalez, father Rafael Gonzalez, sister Ninfa Gonzalez, and brother Rolando Gonzalez.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Lorenzo Serna Jr., 3 daughters: Veronica (Abel) Medina, Beatrice Serna(Cosmin), Gloria (Raymond) Molina, son Lorenzo (Stephany) Serna III, 12 grandchildren: Victoria (Mark), Vanessa, Valerie, Vivianne, Veronica, Thomas, Adam, Jayden, Julia, Lorenzo IV, Matthew, Arely, 3 sisters: Maria Ofelia (Luis †) Garza, Delia (Noe) Resendez, Norma L. (Mario) Reyna, 3 Brothers: Daniel (Esther) Gonzalez, David (Josie) Gonzalez, Rafael (Gracie) Gonzalez Jr., numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Abel Medina, Raymond Molina, Lorenzo Serna III, Cosmin Roiban, Mark Garcia, and Rafael Gonzalez Jr.
Visitation will begin Monday, December 02, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Tuesday, December 03, 2019 at 10:00 am at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista followed by a burial to Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 1, 2019