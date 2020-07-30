San Antonio, TX Isabel Marichalar Gonzalez , 91 peacefully passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Isabel Marichalar Gonzalez was a native of Brownsville, Texas. Isabel is preceded in death by Rosendo Gonzalez a War World II Veteran and daughter Yolanda Lopez. Through-out her life Isabel was an active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Brownsville, as well as one of the founders of the Church. As an active member of the church and her community she was Lay Eucharistic " LEM", who helped administer the sacraments to those who were ill; as well as a volunteer for the Valley Baptist Medical Center Hospital, Mano a Mano, Cancer Society
, the March of Dime and Administer of Charity Leadership and visiting the sick in nursing homes. Survivors include her children Elida Cantu, Grace Risley, Diane Meyers and Russ Gonzalez; Eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and three Great, Great grandchildren. Visitation will not take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic Private Graveside Funeral services will be held at 2PM, July 31, 2020 at the Buena Vista Burial Park, Brownsville, Texas. Special Thanks to Father Francisco Pon of the Puno Diocese of Peru for the Funeral Liturgy and Father Daniel Oyama of the Brownsville Diocese and for their longtime friendship. Pallbearers Grace Hall, Tommy Montes, Don Gonzales, Joseph Lopez, Dart Risley II and Arnold Lopez 111 Our gratitude to Nurse Victoria and Chaplain Kim of Kindred Hospice of San Antonio, Texas Arrangements by Del Angel Funeral Home of Brownsville, Texas