1/1
Isaias Vasquez Roque
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isaias's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
* Isaias Vasquez Roque entered into eternal rest Thursday August 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Fernando Roque and Asuncion Vasquez. He is survived by his wife and daughters Esperanza Estrada De Roque, Esperanza Alanis, Sandra Alanis, and Diana Garcia, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His favorite sport was baseball, he enjoyed going to the beach, family gatherings, he never stood still, he loved to do projects around the house, he liked to search for UFO's and watch sunrises and sunsets. He loved to dance and be with his family. He was passionate about his career as a Master Auto Body Technician and Painter. He was a kind and generous man with his family and everyone he met. He was a strong man who never gave up, always finding a way. He was gifted with working with his hands and providing for his family. He would always say "Family comes First" "La Familia siempre es primero" and "Como que no se puede, si no se puede se inventa" "If you can't achieve it then invent a way to achieve it". Most of all he loved his beautiful wife and family. Pallbearers will be Eben Alanis, Oscar Barocio, Jacobo A. Alanis Jr., Eben Alaniz Jr., Isaias Alaniz, Elidio F. Garcia Jr., Manuel Garcia and Saul Garcia. Visitation will be Thursday September 03, 2020 at 1 pm-9 pm with a rosary 7 pm. A Chapel Service will be Friday September 04, 2020 at 1 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved