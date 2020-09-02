* Isaias Vasquez Roque entered into eternal rest Thursday August 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Fernando Roque and Asuncion Vasquez. He is survived by his wife and daughters Esperanza Estrada De Roque, Esperanza Alanis, Sandra Alanis, and Diana Garcia, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His favorite sport was baseball, he enjoyed going to the beach, family gatherings, he never stood still, he loved to do projects around the house, he liked to search for UFO's and watch sunrises and sunsets. He loved to dance and be with his family. He was passionate about his career as a Master Auto Body Technician and Painter. He was a kind and generous man with his family and everyone he met. He was a strong man who never gave up, always finding a way. He was gifted with working with his hands and providing for his family. He would always say "Family comes First" "La Familia siempre es primero" and "Como que no se puede, si no se puede se inventa" "If you can't achieve it then invent a way to achieve it". Most of all he loved his beautiful wife and family. Pallbearers will be Eben Alanis, Oscar Barocio, Jacobo A. Alanis Jr., Eben Alaniz Jr., Isaias Alaniz, Elidio F. Garcia Jr., Manuel Garcia and Saul Garcia. Visitation will be Thursday September 03, 2020 at 1 pm-9 pm with a rosary 7 pm. A Chapel Service will be Friday September 04, 2020 at 1 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider



