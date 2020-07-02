1/1
Israel Castañeda
1945 - 2020
Brownsville, TX- Israel Castañeda entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Israel was born to Fernando and Maria del Refugio Rodriguez de Castañeda in Mexico. He retired from being an independent welder. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife Maria Dolores Castañeda; seven children, Israel (Lourdes) Castañeda Jr., Jesus (Zaida) Castañeda, Mari (Andrew) Arebalo, Juan (Arali) Castañeda, Jose (Blanca) Castañeda, Raquel (Jorge Garcia Jr.) Castañeda and Claudia (Joe) Cook. Also, to treasure many memories are his fifteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home. Visitation resumes from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 with a Funeral Mass scheduled at 10 a.m. at San Felipe de Jesus Catholic Church located at 2215 Avenida Rancho Viejo, Brownsville, TX 78521. Rite of committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Israel's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
