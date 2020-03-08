|
Richmond Israel Torres Garcia 79, Israel Torres Garcia, 79, of Richmond, TX, passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2020.
He was born on January 17, 1941, in Brownsville, Texas to Jesus and Estela Torres Garcia.
Like many families of his generation in the Rio Grande Valley, he joined his family and extended family members in the cotton fields of South Texas and then migrated northward to pick vegetables and fruit during most of his childhood summers. The hard field labor meant he would have to leave school before the school year ended, and it meant that he returned home long after the school year had started. Still, along the way, he aspired to complete an education. He missed much of the high school milestones such as football games, prom, and other social events because he was laboring in the fields. But, he managed to join the Brownsville High School Baseball team, and this filled him with much pride and joy. In the Spring of 1960, he became the first in his family to graduate from Brownsville High School.
Shortly after graduating high school, Israel enlisted in the US Army where he served from 1960-1968. He served in Viet Nam as a Master Sargent from 1967-1968. He returned to Texas for a short time then moved to California. He enrolled at the University of Southern California, Sacramento and in 1971, he became the first in his family to graduate from college. In 1976 he returned to Texas, where he met his beloved Gloria Ortiz. He and Gloria were married on June 26, 1976. They had two children, Elisa and Thomas Garcia who were their pride and joy. In 1982, Israel re-enlisted at Ellington Air Force Base and rejoined the military, this serving two years in the Air National Guard.
Israel was employed as an Engineering Inspector for the Traffic Engineering Department of Harris County. He entered employment in 1980 and retired in 2004 shortly after being diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. Israel dealt with several of the Agent Orange Exposure illnesses that plague many of our Viet Nam era veterans. He joined the , Unit #233, in Fort Bend County, hoping that his membership would help bring attention to the many needs of fellow veterans.
The Garcia family wishes to extend a sincere Thank You to Axis Home Health, particularly, Oye Ojo, for all of her help, and also to Houston Hospice for the caring assistance they provided.
Israel is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Estela Garcia, two brothers, Ramon and Thomas Garcia, two sisters, Aurora Briones and Elvia Calderon, and his beloved nephew, Carlos Luna.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Gloria Ortiz Garcia, his children, Elisa (Julisa) Garcia and Tomas (Viridiana) Garcia, and the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Alina Gloria Garcia, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020. in the Morrow Chapel of The Settegast-Kopf Co @Sugar Creek 15015 Southwest Freeway Sugar Land Texas 77478
A Catholic Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 am-12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at The Settegast-Kopf Co @ Sugar Creek Burial will follow at 1:45 pm at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038. USE LANE 2.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sugar-land-tx/israel-garcia-9072991 .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Settegast-Kopf Co @ Sugar Creek 15015 Southwest Freeway Sugar Land, TX. 77478
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 8, 2020