Brownsville: J. Patrick Lohf 77, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.
Patrick was born on July 7, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa to Myron and Edith Lohf. He grew up in Davenport and had lived in Brownsville for many years.
He is survived by several siblings and was preceded in death by his wife, Susan and his parents.
Services for Patrick will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 2:00 PM, Monday, May 20, 2019 with cremation to follow.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 19, 2019